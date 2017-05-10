Jackie Christie's Daughter Hurls More Accusations at Her Mother

The ongoing social media battle between Jackie Christie and her estranged daughter, TaKari Lee, is far from finished. Most recently, the Basketball Wives star took to Instagram to post a series of throwback photos where a young TaKari seemed to be very much included in their family activities, but after noticing what her mother was allegedly trying to do, she fired back with a post of her own, telling her own truth.

This all started over the weekend when Jackie posted a series of throwback photos showing that, in her eyes, TaKari was always involved in their family, but some fans seemed to call her bluff, claiming she was trying to save face by making such an obvious gesture. Take a look at the pics, below:

#FBF late post 💜#Kari we both wore braces but hers was cuter!when took this pic at home in Seattle i was thinking wow our lil queen is growing up! A post shared by Jackie Christie #BOSS (@jackiechristie) on May 6, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

TaKari fired back at her mother in another scathing Instagram post of her own, claiming that she never said she was completely removed from the family, but was rather treated like the red-headed stepchild. She even pointed out a specific instance where she was told to remove herself while a family photo was being taken on a red carpet. See what she had to say, below:

#BasketballWivesLA #JackieChristie's daughter #TakariLee responds to her mother posting throwback pictures to prove she never tried to treat her different ... thoughts? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

It seems as this is not going to be settled anytime soon. See how Basketball Wives fans felt about Jackie Christie's drama with her estranged daughter in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice