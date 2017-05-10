Loni Love and Tamera Mowry Blast Black Reality Stars Who Create Drama to ‘Keep That Check’

The last season of Real Housewives of Atlanta pulled in big ratings and are reportedly going to get at least some of its cast members super paid for next season.

Even so, the morality of the whole thing has come into question after Phaedra Parks made up rumors about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker having a plot to drug Porsha Williams in order to have a threesome with them. The subsequent reunion show, and really all throughout the show’s history, have shown women fighting and the worst being brought out of them.

On the latest episode of The Real, co-hosts Loni Love, Tamera Mowry and others discussed some of the bleak realities of show business. They’d rather see African-American women on television in a better light.

“I just don’t like the fact that you have African-American women on a show that are putting each other down like this,” Love said. “I don’t like it and I don’t watch this stuff.”

After Jeannie Mai opened it up to women in general, Loni countered with an important distinction between the roles Black women get versus white.

“But the difference is though Jeannie that they give other women… especially white women, they give them shows,” she explained. “The reason why these sisters are doing what they doing if you want to be real about it is they trying to keep that check. OK, that’s why they doing it.”

To add even more context to the discussion, Tamera Mowry, who starred on Sister, Sister with her sister, Tia, revealed one of the reasons they didn’t want to continue their series, and it had to do with conflict.

“And if we’re really gonna be real about it, for people who have done reality shows, honestly the reason why my sister and I stopped doing our reality show,” she said. “One of the main reasons is because they wanted to turn us into that. We were not gonna have any part of that drama.

“My sister and I are all about positivity and love and especially for the African-American community,” Tamera continued. “But this is the issue you guys, Black people fighting like that actually rate. People watch that kind of stuff. So if you don’t want to see African-Americans and women and anybody fighting like that all the time, stop watching it!”

Watch the full The Real segment about reality TV below.