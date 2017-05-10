You Won't Believe How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Being Offered to Return to 'RHOA'

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s next season could be its most anticipated yet.

After the drama-filled reunion show, the producers want to replace Phaedra Parks with another heavy-hitter.

Enter, NeNe Leakes. The former Housewife has reportedly been offered some serious dough for a return to the show. According to a report via TheJasmineBrand, Leakes was given a $2.5 million offer to return full-time to Season 10. She allegedly made $1 million per season prior to leaving RHOA in 2015 after eight seasons.

Kim Zolciak, NeNe’s friend, signed a contract to return to the show and would make less than Leakes. There are even rumors that a spin-off special could be in the works.

The contracts of other members of RHOA haven’t yet been disclosed.