You Won't Believe How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Being Offered to Return to 'RHOA'

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s next season could be its most anticipated yet.
After the drama-filled reunion show, the producers want to replace Phaedra Parks with another heavy-hitter.
Enter, NeNe Leakes. The former Housewife has reportedly been offered some serious dough for a return to the show. According to a report via TheJasmineBrand, Leakes was given a $2.5 million offer to return full-time to Season 10. She allegedly made $1 million per season prior to leaving RHOA in 2015 after eight seasons.
Kim Zolciak, NeNe’s friend, signed a contract to return to the show and would make less than Leakes. There are even rumors that a spin-off special could be in the works.
The contracts of other members of RHOA haven’t yet been disclosed.
(Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage via Getty Images)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
