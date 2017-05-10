BET Experience 2017!

You Won't Believe How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Being Offered to Return to 'RHOA'

If accepted she would join the cast for the 10th season.

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s next season could be its most anticipated yet.

After the drama-filled reunion show, the producers want to replace Phaedra Parks with another heavy-hitter.

Enter, NeNe Leakes. The former Housewife has reportedly been offered some serious dough for a return to the show. According to a report via TheJasmineBrand, Leakes was given a $2.5 million offer to return full-time to Season 10. She allegedly made $1 million per season prior to leaving RHOA in 2015 after eight seasons.

Kim Zolciak, NeNe’s friend, signed a contract to return to the show and would make less than Leakes. There are even rumors that a spin-off special could be in the works.

The contracts of other members of RHOA haven’t yet been disclosed.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage via Getty Images)

