Safaree's Ex Rips Into Him on Social Media

Safaree Samuels may no longer be linked to Nicki Minaj , but it seems as the lady he tried to move on with did not appreciate the way she was allegedly treated as she took a pretty brutal approach at getting payback against the reality star.

According to Hollywood Life, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star was slammed by his ex-girlfriend, Star Divine, after she allegedly learned he was being unfaithful.

Samuels, who is known for his extravagant fashion choices, quickly learned that he should have taken his belongings with him when he stepped out as Divine, known for also being a part of the LHH franchise, had a clear plan for them after finding out she was played.

The reality starlet took to Instagram Live to stream her giving away all of Safaree's stuff through the trunk of her car.

"I'm doing what I'm doing for a good cause," she said in the video. "This is what happens when your nasty a*s cheats on a good woman."

Taking to Snapchat, she posted a warning directed to her now ex-boyfriend, reading, "You should've removed your things from MY house before you went #PickinsidesPinksides... #You'reF****d."

By the way, don't call her a scorned woman. She ended the recording with a few choice words, ensuring fans labeling her "butt hurt" that she's anything but.

"Ok! What the f**k you mean?," she said. "You can't get away with doing a real b***h like that. Like, not that I... I'm really not hurt y'all. I mean, I'm in my feelings a little bit, but..."

Take a look at the video, below: