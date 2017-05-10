Shonda Rhimes Reveals Some Huge News That Will Drive 'Scandal' Fans to Tears

Scandal looks to be coming to a close in the foreseeable future.

No, we’re not talking about the Donald Trump presidency. The scandals surrounding that are plentiful and just beginning. We’re referring to the ABC-hosted Shonda Rhimes drama starring Kerry Washington.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show will end after its previously announced seventh season. ABC, producers at ABC Studios and Shondaland declined comment, however a formal announcement is expected to come at the network’s upfront presentation next week.

While the show’s ending is kind of a shock, hints of its demise aren’t that surprising. Rhimes had been vocal about it among the aforementioned current political climate. She told the Hollywood Reporter, "I used to know how it ended, and then Donald Trump was elected. We had a destination, and I don't know if that's our destination anymore."

Currently in its sixth season, Scandal’s doing pretty well in the ratings. This season, writers actually had to scrap a storyline about the Russians hacking America’s presidential elections because it hit “too close to home.”

You can’t make this stuff up.

Apparently Rhimes also previously thought the show would only be seven seasons long, saying that she had determined that the series wouldn’t be a “10-season or eight-season show.”