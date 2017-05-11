A$AP Rocky Accused of Cheating on Kendall Jenner With a ‘L&HH’ Star

A$AP Rocky was pictured with his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, at the Met Gala recently, with many gawking at their stylish coupledom. However, according to reports, the rapper's been stepping out on his model girlfriend with a former Love & Hip Hop star whom he's been seeing quietly for some time.

The woman rumored to be A$AP's side chick is former LHH:NY star Tahiry Jose.

One of Tahiry's former friends took to Instagram to speak out about her highly publicized arrest, detailing her involvement with the MC. In the lengthy, scathing IG post, the unnamed woman exposed Tahiry's alleged secrets, adding, "the n***a she been f*****g ain't take her to the Met Gala and took Kendall Jenner instead." Take a look at what she had to say, in full, below:

#ClapBackSeason (view previous article) Oop!! The woman who fought with #TahiryJose spills more tea 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 10, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Tahiry responded to the claims, saying she's too "busy" to worry about the rumors.

Written by John Justice