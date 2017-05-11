Meet Brandy's New Heavenly Bae

Brandy ’s in a new relationship and we’re finding out about it on Instagram.

We haven’t known much about her love life recently, but all that changed when she revealed through the social media site she’s seeing Sir the Baptist.

The two took a romantic helicopter ride and afterward she captioned a pic of them, “Straight off the #HeavenCopter with #HIM.”

Baptist is an Atlantic Records recording artist who definitely incorporates spirituality into his music, so a possible collaboration could get heavenly.

Sir also posted the photo. The two were also spotted by paparazzi holding hands recently in New York City. He calls Brandy the “most beautiful person he’s ever met.”

Awwww.

