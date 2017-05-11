K. Michelle Claps Back at Loni Love Slamming Reality Television Stars

Yesterday (May 10), Loni Love , along with everyone on The Real , brought up the topic of reality show stars and how they wish African-American women would get roles on television where they weren’t tearing each other down.

It seemed like a pretty reasonable stance. Love did take a dig though at the women on the shows, suggesting they act out on purpose to "keep that check."

“The reason why these sisters are doing what they doing if you want to be real about it is they trying to keep that check,” Love said. “OK, that’s why they doing it.”

Well, this rubbed K. Michelle the wrong way. The former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star seemed to find Loni’s comments offensive and took to Twitter to fire back.

“I'm confused as to how you can get on national tv and bash a woman you've never met and not even a week later speak on GIRL POWER,” she wrote of Love. “See, I'll admit i'm crazy as s**t, but fake has never been my thing. Don't speak on things you aren't really about.”

Ooop!

K. Michelle continued by suggesting that Loni Love’s comments were made conveniently and called her a “hypocrite” for making them.

“People get oh so holy in the time of convenience,” she tweeted. “See me, Im just like f*#ck you all day. I know who I am and I never fold or switch up.”

Welp, that’s that. Who do you agree with? Does money have an affect on how people act on television, or is it all real all of the time? Let us know in the comments section and see K. Michelle’s tweets about Loni Love’s reality show comments below.