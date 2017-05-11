'L&HH' Star Kicked Off a Delta Flight

A Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member was recently kicked off a Delta flight departing from Atlanta on Wednesday night — and alcohol was reportedly the reason she got the boot.

According to TMZ , Tommie Lee , who's known to have had a few run-ins with the law, was approached by security and a few flight attendants shortly before the flight was scheduled to take off.

Though she was reportedly intoxicated, she remained calm during the 10-minute conversation they had with her, resulting in security escorting her off the aircraft.

The reality star allegedly boarded the flight with a wine glass in hand after she was asked to leave it behind in the terminal. Refusing to follow the order, she managed to get through the doors of the aircraft with the glass before security intervened.

Due to the incident, flight 1949 to Miami was delayed for 34 minutes.

Tommie's rep, however, refutes the drunk claims, saying she was actually crying about a friend's recent death.

Take a look at the peaceful departure in the video below: