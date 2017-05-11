Phaedra Reportedly Has a Bizarre Reason for Why She Was Exposed as a Liar on 'RHOA'

Phaedra Parks got the proverbial ax from Real Housewives of Atlanta for vindictive rumors she made up about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker . It also pretty much has her exiled in real life from her former BFF Porsha Williams , too.

In Parks’s contract there’s an actual “morality clause” that makes her drugging-for-threesome allegations a fireable offense. Well, now we’re getting even more context as to why Phaedra got cut so quickly.

A source told PageSix recently that Parks actually tried to blame the show’s producers for her misstep.

“Phaedra tried to blame producers for manipulating the scenario, and it was cut from the reunion show,” the source said. “They’re not allowed to break the ‘fourth wall’ and talk about production. It may not have been entirely Phaedra’s fault, but she has to take the fall.”

A source close to Phaedra said the drug and rape story supposedly came from a producer and with editing, she was caught between a rock and a hard place.

“A producer who told her the drug and rape story, which she repeated to another cast member,” the source claims. “It snowballed. The editing was not kind to her.”

A rep for Bravo is denying these latest claims and said simply, “Production is not involved.”