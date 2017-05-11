Reginae Carter's Yearbook Quote Is Pretty Damn Epic

Reginae Carter has had to deal with a lot more than a normal senior, but she is clearly riding high, which is obvious from her yearbook.

The 18-year-old daughter of Lil Wayne is wrapping up her last year of high school, and the shade she put on her critics through her high school yearbook picture and caption is glorious.

Beneath a damn-near perfect pic of Ms. Carter reads the message, “Too many critics with no credentials.”

Yaaaas!

Most recently, allegations of being bullied and being involved in a fight while touring her soon-to-be college home, Clark Atlanta University, have plagued her, even though she denies the rumors.

She will be appearing in WeTV’s new series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta alongside Bow Wow, Zonnique Pullins and Shaniah Maudin, Jermaine Dupri’s daughter.

Check out a photo of Reginae Carter’s yearbook pic and message below.