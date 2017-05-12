Here for This? See the First Photo of the Cast of Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Biopic

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's lives have been thoroughly explored in documentary, biopic and reality TV formats. Now their daughter Bobbi Kristina is getting the same treatment.
A new biopic on the late music scion, who tragically passed away not long ago at the age of 22, is in production and now we have the first look at the cast in character.
Here is Demetria McKinney as Whitney Houston and Hassan Jonson as Bobby Brown. A young Bobbi Kristina, pictured below, is played by Joy Rovaris from Stuck in the Middle. Vivica A. Fox has also joined the project, playing Bobbi Kristina's aunt Pat Houston, while Nadji Jeter plays Nick Gordon.
Demetria McKinney To Play Whitney Houston In Bobbi Kristina Biopic https://t.co/swGodiJpXu pic.twitter.com/azMlHFb7pP— TamaraTattles (@TamaraTattles) May 11, 2017
So, are we here for this or nah?
Learn about about the upcoming biopic with The Wendy Williams Show, above.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImage)
