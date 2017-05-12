Charlamagne Talks Being Insecure About the Size of His Eggplant

In fact, he remembers one instance where his manhood was literally brought down to size by the woman he was seeing at the time.

Before becoming the well-known radio personality he is today, Charlamagne Tha God was once a young 20-something whose ego was stripped by a college love.

In an interview on Power 105.1, he revealed that he was once extremely insecure about his penis size after his girlfriend at the time gave him a dig that stuck for a while.

"She was in college. She cheated with a guy," he told Angie Martinez. "I don't know if she was just trying to get back at me for all the times that I cheated on her, but when I asked her about the dude... she looked me dead in the eye and said, 'I never seen no s**t like that in my life.'"

After realizing that she was insinuating that his penis size was below average compared to her new man, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

"I was traumatized," he said. "In the back of the XXL, there [were] these pills called Magna RX and they were penis enlargement pills so I ordered them."

When asked if they worked, he said, "I really don't know, but I really don't know what size I was before."

Watch Charlamagne break down what he calls one of his most traumatizing moments, below: