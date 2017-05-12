This Video of North West Popping Off at the Paparazzi Will Make Your Day

In fact, the little one let it be known loud and clear that she was not here for her picture being taken involuntarily while out with her folks.

Kim Kardashian is known for her fascination with the cameras, but it seems as if her daughter, North , doesn't share the same affinity.

TMZ caught footage of Kim and Kanye's baby girl leaving the Museum of Ice Cream in L.A. with her mother and, of course, the paparazzi was right on deck to catch them the moment they stepped out.

Little did they know that North was not the one as she opened her mouth to let them know that they needed to back up.

"No pictures! No pictures! No pictures!" she screamed as her mother tried to grab her hand while they headed to their car.

It looks like somebody isn't here for taking over the family business.

Take a look at the hilarious clip below: