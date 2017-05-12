Here's the Real Reason Why Phaedra Parks Thinks She Was Fired From 'RHOA'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who has reportedly been fired from the series after she went too far with her lies about Kandi Burruss , is telling her side of story about what really went down — and it isn't pretty.

According to TMZ, Phaedra says the show's producers were the ones who planted the rumor that Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, drugged Porsha Williams, with the intention to take advantage of her sexually. She claims she was only repeating what was told to her, but the producers edited the footage to make it look like Phaedra herself was the original source.

Now, Phaedra says, she is being harassed day and night, as are her kids. Some fans of the show are even calling for more dramatic consequences — legal ones.

While she may have lost her peach, we have a feeling this is not the last we will be hearing from Phaedra.

See where Phaedra is placing the blame with The Wendy Williams Show, above.