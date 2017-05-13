Boy Bye: Alexis Skyy Got Her Fetty Wap Tattoo Covered

While Skyy and fellow cast member, Moniece Slaughter , have been making all sorts of headlines lately --and even before the new season even airs--Skyy is making a solid effort to put her past behind her, starting with one now-regrettable tattoo.

As Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood 's Alexis Skyy can attest herself, there never appears to be a shortage of drama these days.

Earlier this year, Skyy revealed that her ex-boyfriend, rapper Fetty Wap, cheated on her with his former flame (and mother of his daughter), Masika Kalysha, claiming that the unfortunate situation happened on her 21st birthday.

Now that time has begun healing such wounds, Skyy has decided to cover up the tattoo she got dedicated to Fetty.

"Poof .. just like that Gone leave toxic people in the past .." she wrote on Instagram. "New cover up new me."

She also admitted that she learned her lesson and will "never tat another n****'s name."

The tattoo, which previously read the rapper's real name, Willie and was accompanied by a heart, has now been covered with a feather alongside the side of her ear.

Take a look at Alexis Skyy's symbolic way of moving on from her ex in the post below.