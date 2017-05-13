Tiffany Haddish Lands Role on Tracy Morgan's New Sitcom

As reported , the Real Husbands of Hollywood, the Carmichael Show and Keanu star has just landed another new gig, this time thanks to Tracy Morgan .

Tiffany Haddish is on her way towards becoming one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood.

According to Variety, Haddish will star opposite Morgan in his upcoming sitcom, which will air on TBS.

The currently untitled show will follow Morgan's character, Tray, as he is released earlier from prison for good behavior following serving a 15-year sentence. Following his release, he learns immediately that a lot has changed since he was incarcerated, including the woman he broke up with when he was in prison, Haddish's character, Shay. Once Tray is released from prison, he learns that Shay is now a socialite married to a white guy, who is essentially his direct opposite.

In addition to landing this exciting new role, Haddish also is preparing for the third season of The Carmichael Show to return to NBC on May 31st.

Not only that, but with Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall as co-stars, Haddish's next feature film, Girls Trip, will debut in theaters this summer, on July 21.