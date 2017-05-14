Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Taking to Instagram this evening (May 14), the beloved actor shared a series of photos announcing that he and Parrish are officially expecting their first baby together.

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are about to break the Internet with their happy news already spreading like wildfire.

The Real Husbands of Hollywood star made the incredible announcement with a series of photos, with one in particular confirming that they will be welcoming a baby boy into their family.

"Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife," the comedian and actor captioned his post. "We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed."

Hart and Parrish wed in August 2016, with Hart debunking rumors they were expecting their first child just a couple months after.

"She's not pregnant," he stated back in October 2016. "We're not expecting. When we do, we'll know and you'll probably hear from me several months after. You'll probably be able to tell because she'll be showing, but when that does happen I won't be public about it off the bat."

Looks like the family man has since changed his mind, even eagerly sharing his wife's ultra sound along with the news.

This will be Parrish and Hart's first child together, with Hart having two kids from a previous relationship, Hendrix and Heaven.

Congrats to the growing and glowing family!

Take a look at the exciting news in the post below.