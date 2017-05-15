This Reality Star Has One Dating Rule: No Black Guys

Former WWE star Ariane Andrew, or "Cameron," if you're nasty, was recently asked by TMZ about her thoughts on dating Black men. Ariane, who is definitely a woman of color herself, responded in such a way that sent her Twitter mentions into disarray.

When asked if she dates white men, Andrew replied, "I love white guys." She continued, "I actually don't date Black guys... I just have a thing for white boys." Adding, "A little vanilla and a little chocolate, they make cute babies."

See the whole interaction, below: