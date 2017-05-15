Here's Why L&HH's Karlie Redd Is Petrified to Get Married

Karlie Redd of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is getting real about her views on marriage in a teaser clip for tonight's episode of the series. In it, she reveals that she's actually terrified of getting married as she knows she doesn't have the best taste in men.

"I'm tired of picking the wrong man," she said as her fellow cast members Bambi Benson, Mimi Faust and Rasheeda Frost sat around a fire. "The first six months is good, and then come to find out, this man is either married, cheating — this is the reason why I'm scared to get married."

This comes on the heels of her catching her on-again-off-again boo Yung Joc with her enemy Tommie Lee at his comedy show during the last episode of the reality show.

It seems as Karlie's struggles with relationships have all been documented on the show, ranging from her failed attempts at love with Lyfe Jennings, Joc and, most recently, Black Ink Crew star Ceaser. She even got close to the altar once as Jennings proposed to her on the show, but that quickly fell apart as cheating claims soon followed.

The new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs tonight at 8 p.m.

Get the latest on the franchise in the BET Breaks video, above.