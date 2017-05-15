The Woman Who Allegedly Broke Up Mary J. Blige’s Marriage Was Reportedly Thirsting for a Married NBA Player

After reports alleging that the young singer-songwriter would do anything for fame surfaced, it is now being reported that she once had her eye set on married NBA star LeBron James .

More details have emerged about Starshell , the woman alleged to be the cause of Mary J. Blige 's divorce from her estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs .

According to Page Six, this all dates back to May 2014 after James married his high school sweetheart, Savannah Brinson. The site reports that shortly following their wedding, when James returned to the court, the wives of the Miami Heat players were "flabbergasted to see Starshell in the seats reserved for players' families at the playoff games against the Nets."

A source claims Starshell seemed obsessed with LeBron and went to extreme lengths to get his attention.

"She had 'LeBron' painted on her nails, she was talking about LeBron and cheered for him loudly," the source said of the 28-year-old. "In theory, you could say she was a fan, but security brought her down to the floor and the back area after the game was over. That doesn't happen for fans. She was very decked out — the hair, the makeup, etc."

Starshell, who was once Blige's protégé prior to the affair allegations, was later spotted socializing at the same place as LeBron in New York and at Miami Heat games in Miami. However, there is not hard evidence to prove that she and the NBA icon were more than friends.

Blige took Starshell under her wing as an up-and-coming artist and signed her to her record label, but the young singer struck up a relationship with MJB's husband of 13 years, which reportedly led to an affair.

In a VH1 documentary detailing the makings of her latest album, Blige, without saying Starshell's name, mentioned a woman whose name was bleeped out, claiming she was the cause of her marriage's dissolving.

"She's the reason for all of this s**t," she said. "That's my 'Becky with the good hair!"

According to Page Six, reps for James did not respond for comment and neither did Starshell. She has, though, denied the claims made against her in MJB's documentary, saying they are "absolutely not true."

