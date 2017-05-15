Mo'Nique Goes Ballistic on Oprah, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels

If Mo'Nique's spat with Lee Daniels after Precious got her "blackballed" in Hollywood, we shudder to think what's gonna happen now that she openly blasted not only her former director, but Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey as well. In a recent stand-up bit, the Oscar winner fired round after round at the Black Hollywood elite, holding nothing back in her criticism of the powerful trio.

To recap, Mo'Nique said a couple of years ago that she believed she was blacklisted from Hollywood after she developed a reputation for being difficult, and that cost her the role of Cookie Lyon on Daniels's Empire. Daniels, however, tells a different version of the story and denies Mo was ever up for the role Taraji P. Henson has since made infamous.



Well, Mo is still not over it, and blasted Daniels and his A-list pals on stage. "I was not 'black-balled', I was 'white-balled' by some Black d*cks who have no balls," Mo'Nique told the crowd. "Thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels, thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry, thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey... ya'll can suck my d*ck if I had one."



Mo added, "I know they about to say, 'Mo'Nique, you talk too mother**king much', [but] it would kill me not to say the real sh*t."



Watch the slaughter, below:

See more of Mo'Nique's latest endeavors with BET Breaks, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz