This ‘Real Housewives’ Star Claims to Be ‘Too Black and Too Ugly’ to Get a Spin-Off

Real Housewives of Atlanta had its most contentious season yet — divorce, prison drama and even rape allegations made up the twisty-turny plot lines. With so many bodies on the floor, the franchise seems ripe for spin-offs where cameras can take a deeper dive into individual characters.
But one regular cast member who has been the subject of spin-off rumors has taken to social media to set the record straight, saying "people like me" don't get their own shows.
The negative Nancy is none other than Peter Thomas, who posted a screen grab of an article spreading the rumor that he landed a spin-off centered on his Charlotte, North Carolina, restaurant and bar. He captioned the image, "They don't give people like me a spin-off show, I'm too Black and too ugly."
