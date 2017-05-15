There's a Petition to Boycott Steve Harvey

Now that the memo's fully made its rounds, a change.org petition has been created to boycott the talk show host/comedian.

Steve Harvey came under fire, last week, after a harsh email he sent to his talk show staff detailing strict boundaries when interacting with him leaked online.

The petition, bluntly named "Leaked Email Shows Steve Harvey REALLY Is A Coward & D**k," has already amassed more than 2,700 supporters, with an end goal of 5,000.

"The Steve Harvey Show is moving from Chicago to LA... and STILL NOTHING from Steve, Carson or Trump on helping Inner Cities," the petition description reads. "Harvey didn't tell any of the staff or give them the option to move with the show. Instead before the final season he sent out an email to let them know not to talk to him without an appointment. He wasn't even man enough to tell them to their face."

The highly criticized email showed Harvey specifically listing demands to his staff with repercussions put in place if they fail to cooperate. Of the list of demands, he mentioned that none of his staff is allowed to open his dressing room door or else they will be removed, and they can only communicate with him by making an appointment.

He ended the scathing email by urging his staff not to take offense to his words, as "it is for the good of his personal life and enjoyment."

When asked about the backlash, he interestingly stood by his words.

"I don't apologize about the letter, but it's kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man," he said.

