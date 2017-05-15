Here's Tiny's Reaction to T.I. Saying Marriage Was a 'Distraction'

The latest to reportedly make its way to the show is Tiny's reaction to Tip's comments that their marriage was a "distraction," and what's even more interesting than her confrontation is his response.

As T.I. and Tiny continue to televise the progress of their divorce in the current season of their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle , fans wait eagerly to see what more juicy details unfold.

In an interview with Angie Martinez back in April, the rapper explained that his marriage to the Xscape member was a "distraction."

"It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does — it's just one of those things that's going to distract me and deter me," he said. "And that could be selfish, but ultimately, I'm the patriarch of this family. And it's my responsibility to take us onward and upward. I just have a purpose and I don't always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do."

When Tiny confronted him about his brash statement, he reiterated his words before adding a bit more context.

"The marriage is distracting me from my greatness," he said. "I tried being a husband, I obviously wasn't that good at it."

Take a look at the clip, below: