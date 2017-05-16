Reality Star Ariane Andrews Claps Back at People Calling Her Racist For Refusing to Date Black Men

Ariane Andrews caused a Twitter outrage on Monday after she told a TMZ reporter, unsolicited, that she doesn't date Black men and prefers white guys because mixed-race couples make "cute babies." Her statements are problematic on so many levels, as Twitter made clear , and now Andrews is firing back against the most vicious allegation lobbed at her: that she's a racist.

In a new video sent to TMZ, Ariane Andrew began, "Just to clarify I've dating Black guys in the past, but just like anybody, we all have preferences." She adds, "It wasn't meant to be derogatory, I'm a Black woman."



She went on to say, "Who knows, maybe two years down the line you may see me with a Black man, that's who I'm married to, or a Hispanic, or a Middle Eastern. At the end of the day looks are skin deep and what I think is beautiful may be different than what you think is beatiful, but we all bring something unique to the table...if you're dope, you're dope."