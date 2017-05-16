Kevin Hart Reacts to Mo'Nique Dragging Tyler Perry and Oprah

The latest to do so is Kevin Hart , and the positive comedian kept it PG when revealing what he thought of the actress's scathing words.

TMZ caught up with the actor/comedian while he was leaving Equinox in WeHo, and without trying to get too involved in the drama, the Think Like a Man actor shared his thoughts.

"Y'all know I am King Positive," he said. "So you know you're not getting me to say nothing negative. Mo'Nique is not only a friend, she's like an auntie to me. I got nothing but love... Nothing but love for Mo'Nique and the same thing [for] Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels, all good friends of mine as well. Oprah, another good friend of mine. I wish nothing but happiness for everybody and whatever those problems are, hopefully they can find a way to resolve them and work together."

When asked about the notion that Mo'Nique is hard to work with, he shut that down quickly, adding, "I've never had any bad experiences with Mo'Nique, never."

