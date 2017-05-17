Anika Noni Rose on 'Everything, Everything': 'We Are Represented Without Comment'

Anika Noni Rose and Ana de la Reguera are gearing up for the nationwide release of their new film, Everything, Everything , based on the novel of the same name. Speaking exclusively with BET.com, the movie's leading ladies talk about minority representation in the film and just why you need to go see it.

In the film, Rose plays Maddy Whittier's (Amandla Stenberg) mother, Pauline, and de la Reguera plays her nurse, Carla.

“This film is very special because it is, we are, represented without comment and that is very important,” Rose said. “Because it is not unnatural, it’s not [abnormal] and we are not minority in the world. So, I think it’s very important and I’m really happy to be a part of something for which it is simply on the page.”

De la Reguera, a Latina, spoke on being cast in a role that she expected to be awarded to a white actress. Once receiving the part, she explained that she was excited to learn that she wasn't typecast as the "typical Latin damsel."

“When I read the script, I was thinking they were going to cast like a blonde girl 'cause I haven’t read the novel,” she said. “And then when they cast I was like, 'This is like way better!' Like, now I really wanted to be involved in the movie. I had to wait a month until they told me I got the part… I thought it was fantastic to have something like this. It was a love story. It was about risk and love and it wasn’t about [Rose adds] strife and hardship.”

If you needed any more reason to go see this heartwarming story unfold on screen, the star of The Quad explains perfectly why you cannot miss out on this.

"I think they should go see it because it’s a moving story," she said. "I think we’re dealing with a lot of things and we’re talking about the lightness of it and there’s a lot of lightness in it, which is lovely, and there’s a lot of levity in it. It’s also a representation of grief and how we deal with grief that I think is very poignant and very of the moment."

See them speak on the powerful film in the video, above.

Everything, Everything premieres, everywhere, on May 19.