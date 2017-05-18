Did Amber Rose Rip Into Tyga Over Blac Chyna?

As far as we can tell, Tyga, Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian have all gone their separate ways since the days of their complex, somewhat creepy romantic entanglements. But that didn't stop Chyna's bestie, Amber Rose, from rehashing the past on Twitter — at least that's what it looked like.



Muva appeared to take a moment out of her busy schedule to throw some impromptu shade at Tyga, who famously dumped Chyna for a teenage Kylie what seems like ages ago.