Did Amber Rose Rip Into Tyga Over Blac Chyna?

As far as we can tell, Tyga, Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian have all gone their separate ways since the days of their complex, somewhat creepy romantic entanglements. But that didn't stop Chyna's bestie, Amber Rose, from rehashing the past on Twitter — at least that's what it looked like.
Muva appeared to take a moment out of her busy schedule to throw some impromptu shade at Tyga, who famously dumped Chyna for a teenage Kylie what seems like ages ago.
Here's the message Amber was dying to get to Tyga yesterday afternoon:
Dear @Tyga ever since you left @BLACCHYNA your music has been 🚮🚮🚮 it's always been trash just more than usual. #muva— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) May 18, 2017
Amber later posted a video to Instagram claiming she got hacked (pretty unconvincingly, we might add), but then Charlamagne of all people jumped in to back up her tweet:
Interesting that despite her claim that she was hacked, Amber still hasn't deleted the tweet. Things that make you go "Hmmmm."
(Photo: Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic)
