Look: There’s a New Sexy Black Superhero on the Block

Look out, Luke Cage. There's a new hot superhero fighting crime on these streets.



The CW unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series Black Lightning, a new show based on a DC Comics hero named Jefferson Pierce. After hanging up his cape, Pierce pulled back into the world of crime-stopping after his daughter is recruited by a local gang.

The series is co-produced by Mara Brock Akil, and Salim Akil, who rose to fame thanks to The Game. This latest project marks an exciting new step for the power couple.