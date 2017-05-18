Look: There’s a New Sexy Black Superhero on the Block

Look out, Luke Cage. There's a new hot superhero fighting crime on these streets.
The CW unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series Black Lightning, a new show based on a DC Comics hero named Jefferson Pierce. After hanging up his cape, Pierce pulled back into the world of crime-stopping after his daughter is recruited by a local gang.
The series is co-produced by Mara Brock Akil, and Salim Akil, who rose to fame thanks to The Game. This latest project marks an exciting new step for the power couple.
Black Lightning stars Cress Williams in the title role. Watch the exciting trailer, below:
Black Lightning is not on the upcoming Fall 2017 slot for CW, so it will likely premiere mid-season, when other established superhero shows are on their mid-season break.
(Photo: CW)
