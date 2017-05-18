Boosie's Baby's Mother Is Coming for Him

Rapper Boosie Badazz is being accused by his baby's mother, Rachel Wagner , of refusing to to turn over their 9-year-old daughter to her.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Wagner has taken things to the legal system, filing an emergency motion demanding that he return their kid, Toriana Hatch, to her.

The rapper — real name Torrence Hatch — was slapped with legal papers recently, with Rachel claiming Boosie has their daughter with him in Alpharetta, Georgia, and won't return her to her. Boosie is also not legally Toriana's father as they have not gone through the legal process to legitimize their child.

In the court documents, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper is being accused of illegally detaining and withholding custody of the young girl. Rachel is demanding that the court order him to appear with their daughter in court and explain why he's been keeping her from her mother to the judge.

Get the latest on Boosie in the BET Breaks video, above.