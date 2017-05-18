Karrueche and Quavo Took Their Relationship to the Next Level

Karrueche has officially moved on from her dysfunctional relationship with Chris Brown and it seems as things with her new boo, Quavo, of the rap trio Migos, is going pretty well.

According to Bossip, the rapper was on hand to help celebrate his lady's 29th birthday and even took the time out to personally sing to her during her celebration. Take a look, below:

#QuavoHuncho singing happy birthday to his boo #Karrueche A post shared by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on May 18, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

The couple was joined by a group of the model's friends, and seemed to have a great time together. Karrueche currently has a lot to celebrate. Aside from her smooth-sailing relationship with Quavo, she's stepping out on her own as an actress and is currently promoting her new show, Claws, alongside Neicy Nash. You go, girl! Get the latest on Karrueche in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice