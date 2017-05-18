‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Stars Caused a Ruckus at a Local High School

A few members of the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta took the time to give back in a huge way to a group of high school seniors.

According to TMZ, sources close to production of the reality show revealed that Karlie Redd, Rasheeda, Mimi Faust and Sierra Gates made a surprise appearance at Columbia High School in Atlanta on Wednesday where they awarded 10 scholarships.

Apparently, Karlie Redd brought the idea to the table and got the wheels moving to donate the money to the less fortunate graduates.

Each student was reportedly awarded $295 to help in the accumulative costs for caps, gowns and student dues.

While the seniors were definitely grateful for the monetary assistance, it seems as some of them were more stoked to be rubbing shoulders with the popular local reality stars.

Take a look at the moment the ladies surprised the students, below: