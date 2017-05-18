Mike Epps’s Wife Puts Him on Blast Again Over Their Messy Divorce

Mike Epps 's divorce from his wife of 10 years, Mechelle , is taking another nasty turn as she is accusing him of sabotaging her into accepting a bad divorce settlement agreement.

According to Bossip, Mechelle claims her estranged husband has stopped his support payments to her and, ultimately, cut her off financially, in an attempt to force her to go along with his low-ball deal.

While his wife believes she deserves $118,468 a month in temporary spousal and child support, the Meet the Blacks actor says that amount is ridiculous, proposing, instead, that she gets $26,503. He claims his debts to the "tax man" should serve as priority.

Bossip obtained a declaration from Mechelle outlining her outrage over the situation.

"Mike is attempting to force me to settle by cutting off my support," she said. "He has been paying our bills like always, until recently. Now, he is cutting off my access to bank accounts and credit cards in an attempt to coerce me to settle."

The actor says, however, that Mechelle needs to give the checkbook a rest as he owes the IRS a whopping $2.6 million. His attorneys supported his claims, saying his family's high-price lifestyle was, pretty much, funded with debt, and with the little savings he has stowed away, he has no other choice but to sell his properties to keep his alimony and child support payments going.

"If granted, Mechelle's request for support and fees would be financially ruinous for this family, and therefore must be denied," the Next Friday actor's attorneys wrote in the court documents.

Mechelle, however, is adamant that she deserves the $118,468, saying in the court docs that come July 1, she will need the full amount in order to support herself, upkeep their LA mansion and care for their two children, Moriah, 12, and Madison, 10. Speaking on her employment situation, she added that she has not had to work for most of her adult life and her estranged husband even encouraged her to be a stay-at-home mother.

In addition to the hefty costs to maintain their home and pay for their daughters' needs — all totaling more than $33,000 a month — not including their daughters' $72,000 yearly private school tuition cost, Mechelle says she spends between $5,000 and $10,000 a month on clothes and shoes, and does the same for their children.

"The amount he wants to limit me to is far below what we have routinely spent on the children and for my living expenses," she said in the papers.

In addition to the amount she is requesting, she also wants him to cover her attorney fees and grant her exclusive access to their former family home.

