Watch Brandy Claim Her Man With PDA on the 'Gram

The singer and Sir the Baptist are heating up.

Brandy's relationship with Sir the Baptist is heating up faster than a summer day in Atlanta, at least if their activities on Instagram are any indication.

The couple, who just recently went public with their love, clearly aren't shy about showing it off to all those who care to look. 

In a new video posted to Sir's Instagram, the couple are cuddled up in bed, with Brandy pretending to be shy. "Damn, she's fine as hell," her man says to the camera. Check out the cuteness below:

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Primary Wave)

