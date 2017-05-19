Wow: Sounds Like Aisha Tyler Got Really Screwed in Her Divorce

TMZ reports that the actress and talk show host has been ordered to pay her ex-husband, who is an attorney, an outrageous sum of money in spousal support. The figure is especially confounding considering the pair don't have any kids. Tyler was candid about their decision to stop trying for children in 2013, after years of unsuccessful fertility treatments.

Aisha Tyler and her husband, Jeff Tietjens , had one of the longest-running marriages in Hollywood, until their split in 2015 after 23 years of matrimony. Now, it seems like their divorce is getting dramatic.

Now, for the math: Tyler has been ordered to pay her ex-husband $31,250 per month in spousal support over the next four years, plus an additional $500,000 lump sum payment, bringing the total to over $2 million. Beyond that, they'll split all their remaining assets, meaning Tietjens will get the lion's share of their net worth in the proceedings.



Last year, Tyler emotionally discussed her divorce on The Talk, telling her co-hosts, "Even though we're separating, all I want for him is joy and fulfillment in whatever he chooses to do in his life next. And whatever I can do to help him do that, I want to do it."



Well, looks like she's certainly living up to her word.

