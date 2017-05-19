Andy Cohen Claps Back at Phaedra's Latest Accusation

The latest to share his piece on Phaedra and her claims that she was fed the rumor that Kandi and Todd tried to drug Porsha by a member of the show's production team is Andy Cohen , and he's keeping it 100.

Phaedra Parks 's explosive exposure during the final part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion continues to be a conversation piece for reality TV lovers everywhere.

During an interview at The Breakfast Club, when speaking on Phaedra's reaction to being exposed, Andy revealed that he was shocked at her composure.

"She was very passive," he said. "I was surprised by that."

When addressing her claims that she was fed the rumor by production, he said that he firmly believes that that's all a lie.

"I don't believe it and also I know Phaedra, and I know everyone in the group," he said. "You can't tell them, 'Go say this on camera...' It just doesn't work. You ever met a housewife? They do their own thing."

When asked if her alleged firing is confirmed, he said judging from the way things ended, it's not looking too promising for the self-proclaimed Southern belle.

"Well, look, we're looking at next season," he said. "And you have to look at where we left off, which is none of the women want to engage with her, so that's a tough place to come back from."

See what else he had to say about NeNe Leakes's rumored return to the show, and the men of the franchise not being paid for their appearances in the full interview, below.