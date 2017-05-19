SMH: Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Experiencing Even More Hate Because She's Married to a White Man

The Real co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley has been vocal about the hate she's received throughout the years for marrying a white man. And now, after six years of marriage, the negativity has gotten worse.

The actress, who is married to Adam Housley, spoke with the folks at Momtastic about the constant criticism she receives for being a part of an interracial marriage.

"I think the criticism is even worse now, with the racial tension that we're seeing and the political climate," she said. "But my husband, who is so great, said, 'You know what, Tamera? This is just teaching you to focus on the thousands of people that are for you, as opposed to the very few people who are against you.' He's right."

She went on to admit that while she anticipated a few negative comments about their union to arise following their initial relationship announcement, she had no idea it would follow them for years down the line.

"When we first came out publicly as a couple 12 years ago, I remember a few negative comments, such as 'Never expected her to be with him!' But I never expected it to reach this degree of criticism as I got older," she said.

The former Sister, Sister star explained that she was raised to see others for their character and not their race. She also revealed that her mother and father, who are both Black and white, respectively, served as mirrors to her current situation.

"I wasn't raised to see color, I was raised to see character," she said. "When my mom found out that I was dating a white man, she said, 'Listen, I went through a lot and I want to make sure you love this man, because it's not easy. You'll face scrutiny. So make sure that you guys are in this together and make sure you understand what you will face."

See how Tamera recently defended her husband in the BET Breaks video, above.