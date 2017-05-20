Mathew Knowles Wants You to Know One Thing About His Relationship With Beyoncé

Rumors on Beyoncé and her father Mathew Knowles ' allegedly strained relationship have been swarming the Internet since the pop megastar dropped him as her manager in 2011. As time went on, and Mathew's scandalous acts became public knowledge, the hearsay seemed more believable than ever, but according to the former "dadager," they're far from the truth.

Keeping it local, Mathew Knowles spoke with Houston's Fox News 26 in an effort to clear the air about his current relationship with his famous daughters.

"I communicate with them weekly," he told Jonathan Martin, adding that they are far from estranged. "I would describe my relationship with my daughters as loving."

To prove he wasn't one to tell lies, Knowles pulled out his cell phone to show Martin that he and Beyoncé, in particular, text back and forth all the time.

"I don't care what people say, Jonathan," he said. "I just want them to say the wrong thing, now, and I'm gonna see them in court."

So, what about the reports that Queen Bey banned her father from the delivery room, where she is set to give birth to twins? He insists, "that's a lie."

Interestingly, he also plugged a stage play he is working on based on the story of the iconic group he helped create: Destiny's Child. According to Knowles, he already has the actor set to play him locked down, and it's none other than his daughter's Obsessed co-star, Idris Elba.

Take a look at the interview, in full, below: