Does Yara Shahidi's 'Black-ish' Spin-Off Finally Have a Name?

If so, you'd be pleased to know that you'll be seeing a lot more of her — on her own show — as a spin-off series focusing primarily on the college-bound teenager has been picked up by Freeform.

According to Deadline, Yara Shahidi, the exceptional young lady who plays the most fashion-forward member of the Johnson kids, is heading to Disney's young adult television and streaming network for her own series which is tentatively titled College-ish.

Freeform has reportedly ordered 13 episodes of the half-hour, single-camera comedy series, which is set to make its way to TV screens and the Freeform app in early 2018.

The plot will focus on Zoey's big move to college and her discovery that not everything goes her way once she's away from her life in the suburbs with her parents and siblings.

Joining Yara in the series is Deon Cole who plays Charlie in Black-ish. He will moonlight as an adjunct marketing professor on the series.

Speaking on the extension of the Black-ish brand, Kenya Barris, the show's co-creator, said he never saw this expansion coming and only believes it can get bigger from here.

"I never thought they'd let me put Black-ish on the air let along give me a spin-off," he said. "I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to continue working with Yara and the rest of this talented young cast. To any aspiring writers struggling to make it out there, I highly advise adding, '-ish' to any working title you might have. It seems to be the move."

We definitely can't wait for this one.

