Here's the Alleged Truth About Why Phaedra Parks Got Fired From 'RHOA'

The apparent real reason why Phaedra Parks was fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is now being revealed and the recent monster-lie shown during the show's latest reunion isn't actually what got her cut from the cast.

According to Radar Online, Parks's firing was actually "a long time coming" as she was not willing to show the true details of her personal life before the cameras, which is what the show is all about.

"Phaedra was not renewed because she wasn't willing to share her true personal life," a source explained to the publication. "Producers have been begging her to date and open up about what truly went on in her marriage to Apollo [Nida] and react to Apollo's girlfriend."

The source went on to add that the attorney-turned-reality star isn't deserving of the hefty paycheck she receives for being a part of the cast, and though she may no longer be holding a peach come next season, she is reportedly still welcome "as a guest."

"Phaedra's storyline just doesn't warrant her $1.3 million paycheck," the source said. "The network has reassured Phaedra that she is always welcome to appear in future installments as a guest."

In terms of the explosive finale of the four-part reunion special, the insider added that Phaedra doesn't feel like she was "given the proper edit."

Learn more about her alleged firing in the BET Breaks video, above.