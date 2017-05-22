Here's the Alleged Reason Why Sasheer Zamata Is Leaving 'SNL'

Sasheer Zamata is leaving Saturday Night Live after three seasons with the long-running sketch comedy show, ET reports. Zamata joined the show in 2014 amid an outcry for diversity on the cast, but sadly her tenure didn't last as long as her fans would have hoped. While it's not clear if the decision to end her run with SNL was hers or if she was let go, the move is raising some eyebrows within the industry who feel the news reflects something more sinister behind closed doors at the show.

Shadow & Act reports that, according to sources, SNL producers "didn't really know what to do with her" — a strange claim considering Zamata is one of only two Black female cast members (the other being Leslie Jones) and played everyone from Rihanna to Beyoncé to Michelle Obama on the show.



Variety also reports that Zamata wasn't given a proper on-air send-off following the finale, though that is also true of the show's other departing cast members, Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer.



Regardless of how things went down, it's unfortunate to see another talented Black woman lose her spot on television — particularly on a show that has gravely struggled with issues of diversity. Hopefully SNL will remember its commitment to diversify its ranks when they go about finding replacements for the three comedians who are exiting.



