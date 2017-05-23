Exclusive: Watch Things Get Very Tense Between Bow Wow and His Old Atlanta Crew

The rapper showed just that as he noticed his old crew from his days as an emerging MC in Atlanta entering a venue he was at, and things only got more and more uncomfortable from there on out.

Things are set to heat up in the upcoming season of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta , especially with the involvement of Bow Wow and his newfound life as a father.

"The cats that used to run with me walked in who I really don't rock with no more," he said in the clip. "It's how it is in life. When you're winning, everybody just wants to be a part of it but except, you know, they done lost already."

Speaking in the confessional, he admitted that he has a lot more to live up to now and isn't willing to sacrifice it by revisiting the past.

"When you're not getting along with somebody, why even show up?" he added. "I don't play about my life, I don't play about my money and I love my daughter and I've got to make it home safe, so it's only right that I had to protect myself."

The rapper called Da Brat over in the club to chat about the situation as the camera blurred the faces of the unwelcomed guests from the camera.

Take a look at the intense clip, below: