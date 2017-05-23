BET Experience 2017!

You Must Watch Taye Diggs Voguing in Drag as Madonna

You Must Watch Taye Diggs Voguing in Drag as Madonna

Simply amazing.

Published 3 hours ago

Taye Diggs knows how to rock a beat face and pointy bra better than nearly any other cis hetero male celebrity we've seen, but his attempt at voguing... well... let's just say it was "entertaining."

The actor appeared on Lip Sync Battle and performed to Madonna's classic hit "Vogue," but his moves need a little bit of work. We love the commitment, though! Watch Taye strike a pose below:

Actor #TayeDiggs goes full #Madonna with singer #Neyo on the next #LipSync battle!

A post shared by Kam Chronicles (@kamchronicles) on

See Taye talk his role on Empire with The Wendy Williams Show, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Trae Patton / Spike)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs