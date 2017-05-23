You Must Watch Taye Diggs Voguing in Drag as Madonna

Taye Diggs knows how to rock a beat face and pointy bra better than nearly any other cis hetero male celebrity we've seen, but his attempt at voguing... well... let's just say it was "entertaining."

The actor appeared on Lip Sync Battle and performed to Madonna's classic hit "Vogue," but his moves need a little bit of work. We love the commitment, though! Watch Taye strike a pose below:

Actor #TayeDiggs goes full #Madonna with singer #Neyo on the next #LipSync battle! A post shared by Kam Chronicles (@kamchronicles) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

See Taye talk his role on Empire with The Wendy Williams Show, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz