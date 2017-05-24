Bow Wow Is Reportedly Hooking Up With This Reality Star

Is looks like Bow Wow has a new lady on his arm — literally. The Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star attended the premiere of the show last night, where he was joined by another reality star who is rumored to be his new girlfriend.

According to Bossip, the rapper walked the red carpet with former Bad Girls Club star Kaila Wilkey, who was famous for getting violent on the show.

Warrior Princess. A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨Winter Blanco✨ (@wiintrr) on May 17, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

The site reports that the two were spotted holding hands and getting cozy together at the premiere before partying together at Atlanta's popular night club Opium. Things may be getting serious between the two, as the former BGC star has, apparently, moved to Atlanta, where Bow Wow currently resides. She made the announcement on Instagram. Get the latest on Bow Wow in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice