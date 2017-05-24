Twitter Slams Kim Kardashian’s Post About the Manchester Terrorist Attack

The world is still mourning those killed in the tragic attack that occurred during Ariana Grande's Manchester concert, which left more than 20 attendees dead and several more injured.
Since word on the unfortunate event made its way to the media, several celebrities have taken to social media, Twitter specifically, to extend their condolences to the victims' families. One particular celeb whose initial post wasn't appreciated was Kim Kardashian, as she is currently being criticized for making the terrible situation all about her.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sent a series of tweets in support of those who were affected by the Manchester Arena attack. Of the tweets she posted, two seemed pretty harmless:
However, there was one, in particular, where she posted a photo of her partying with Grande and her sister Kendall that left folks with a bitter taste in their mouths.
The reality star, seemingly aware that the tweet was in poor taste, eventually deleted it from her account, but not fast enough for it to not be screen shot by Twitter users.
Kim has since been dragged on Twitter, with many accusing her of trivializing what is sure to be a life-changing event for many.
Take a look at a couple of critiques Kanye's wife received from her post-and-delete, below:
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
