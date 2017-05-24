Twitter Slams Kim Kardashian’s Post About the Manchester Terrorist Attack

The world is still mourning those killed in the tragic attack that occurred during Ariana Grande's Manchester concert, which left more than 20 attendees dead and several more injured. Since word on the unfortunate event made its way to the media, several celebrities have taken to social media, Twitter specifically, to extend their condolences to the victims' families. One particular celeb whose initial post wasn't appreciated was Kim Kardashian, as she is currently being criticized for making the terrible situation all about her.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sent a series of tweets in support of those who were affected by the Manchester Arena attack. Of the tweets she posted, two seemed pretty harmless:

I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids 💔 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

I'm praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

However, there was one, in particular, where she posted a photo of her partying with Grande and her sister Kendall that left folks with a bitter taste in their mouths. The reality star, seemingly aware that the tweet was in poor taste, eventually deleted it from her account, but not fast enough for it to not be screen shot by Twitter users.

@KimKardashian We're never going to forget when you posted an inappropriate pic and made the #Manchesterbombing all about you. (Screenshots are forever.) pic.twitter.com/lsZlptqWio — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) May 23, 2017

Kim has since been dragged on Twitter, with many accusing her of trivializing what is sure to be a life-changing event for many. Take a look at a couple of critiques Kanye's wife received from her post-and-delete, below:

Kim Kardashian really posted a pic of herself at a party with Ariana Grande as a tribute to what happened in Manchester — WhoElz Rothschild (@juelzthatmana12) May 23, 2017

@KimKardashian @ArianaGrande The need for you to post a pic of yourself...disgusting — J E N N Y 👸🏼 (@jennyclairefox) May 23, 2017

@StephanieSidley @KimKardashian Just wait til 6/12-13th... when she'll make the anniversary of Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman murders about her, as well. — Lou Bear (@ktlouchoochoo) May 24, 2017

See why else Kim Kardashian was recently slammed in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice