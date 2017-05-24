BET Experience 2017!

Here's How Oprah Saved Jamie Foxx's Life and Career

The Oscar winner gave the Big O major praise.

Published 2 hours ago

Jamie Foxx's life and career almost took a turn for the worse before he won the Academy Award for his performance in Ray, and it took some powerful words from Oprah Winfrey to get him back on track.

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Jamie admitted that before his big win in 2005, he started drinking and partying way more than he should and, if it wasn't for Oprah, he could have gone down a harsh trajectory to failure.

He explained that she called him and told him plainly that he was ruining his career.

"All of this gallivanting and all this kind of s**t, that's not what you want to do," she told him. "I want to take you somewhere."

From there, he said she planned an intervention for him at Quincy Jones's house with other notable Black actors present, including fellow Oscar winner Sidney Poitier. They all played a part in the meeting to get Jamie to recommit to his career.

Take a look at the interview below:

Get the latest on Oprah in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo from left: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Warner Music Group, Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Laird Apparel LLC)

