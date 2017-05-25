50 Cent and His Baby's Mother Are Dragging Each Other on Social Media (Again)

50 Cent's nasty child support battle with his first baby's mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, continues as they recently took to social media once again to call each other out. This time, the star of Power felt the need to let the world know that he only had four months left to pay Shaniqua, but according to her, he was mistaken.

Under an Instagram photo of a graduate, he commented that he has "4 months left," highlighting that she has "no more free rides" and "might want to get a job now." He even got into the specifics, explaining that he paid her a total of $1,369,400 to date and has $30,600 left until he's done. Take a look, below:

#50cent being petty towards his baby momma 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 24, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Noticing an error in his claims, Shaniqua fired back, reminding him that he actually has five months left and to throw a bit of salt on the wound, she added that he's only feeling extra sensitive since yesterday marked the day he was infamously shot nine times. She also pointed out that she stood by his side the entire time while he healed. Making sure her burn hit home, she even said he did not receive hugs from his mother.

Awwwweee The Man-child is a little sensitive today.May 24, 2000 he was shot 5 times ..I was present along with Marquise and his Gma. — Shaniqua Tompkins (@ShaniquaTompkin) May 24, 2017

Then I took him to my Mothers house to heal.. I know it upsets you I'm not in your life.. and between ... https://t.co/997wWp7wfk — Shaniqua Tompkins (@ShaniquaTompkin) May 24, 2017

Actually it is 5 months to go..... you still checking for lil ole me? Calculate the hours you missed from your son! — Shaniqua Tompkins (@ShaniquaTompkin) May 25, 2017

PSA: To my Fellow Woman out there, have children by Men, not Boys that didn't receive hugs from their Mother. — Shaniqua Tompkins (@ShaniquaTompkin) May 25, 2017

It's safe to say that these two are still not on the best terms. Get the latest on 50 Cent in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice