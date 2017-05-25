Grown Women! Watch Adrienne Bailon Apologize to Naturi Naughton for Their Young Girl Beef

On a new episode of The Real , Adrienne actually looks the POWER star in the eye and apologizes for her behavior when they were kids. Rumor has it that Bailon was incredibly rude to Naughton and was even responsible for getting the actress dismissed from the group. Naturi has also said in the past that she believed colorism played a role in the way she was treated.

Adrienne Bailon and Naturi Naughton haven't exactly been the closest of friends since Naughton was reportedly kicked out of their girl group when they were teenagers, but now that the women are grown, it looks like they're ready to bury the hatchet.

"It's crazy because when I look at you I think about my teen years," Bailon began, speaking to Naughton, who appeared as a guest on The Real. "We literally grew up together in bunk beds in New Jersey, and I thank God for the time that I got to actually talk to you."

She added, "We had seen each other at an Us Weekly party, years ago, and we sat down and talked everything out, and I was able to apologize to you if I ever — you know — there was a lot that went on in that time that looking back was just like, we were so young and it was crazy, and that I genuinely from the bottom of my heart never meant any harm to you, and I think you're talented and you're beautiful."

See how Naughton took the apology below. Does it look like she's buying it or nah?