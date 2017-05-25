Aja Metoyer Says Her Child With Dwyane Wade Is Not a 'Break Baby'

The mother of Dwyane Wade 's child, Aja Metoyer , has joined the cast of Basketball Wives . While doing promo for the show, the newfound reality starlet spoke about how she and the now-married NBA superstar got together.

"My son's not a break baby, I'm not a side chick or a homewrecker," she said. "I would love for people to be able to relate to me as though I'm their sister or their friend. Life happens and sometimes you get dealt s****y cards and you just do the best you can do and make lemonade out of lemons."

Speaking with Bossip , after saying she has "nothing negative to say" about her BW cast mates, she revealed that she's actually not the mother of a "break baby" or a "side chick."

Aja has been linked to two powerful figures: Wade and Damon Wayans Jr. Speaking on how the respective romances began, she gave a brief backstory without outwardly mentioning the baller's name.

"Everyone's like, 'Oh, God, how did you get Damon Wayans Jr. and this other person?' But it's like Damon Wayans Jr. and I, we've known each other since I was 12," she said. "There's no getting. And the other person, I've known for 10 years plus. There was no 'getting' in that either. We're from a whole huge group of friends. We've been friends for a very long time."

For those who call her names and accuse her of causing a messy situation, she says her prior relationship with the "other person" proves that there was history there.

"There's no getting, there's no ho, there's no anything," she said. "It's like you meet the boy next door and y'all have been neighbors for years. It seems messy but if you compare it to any other situation, it's no beef. Everybody's good. Everyone's extremely happy."

When asked about her relationship with Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, she simple said, "No comment. I have to leave that one."

